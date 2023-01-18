Update on Kevin Nash after WWE legend made disturbing comments while discussing his son's death

Fans are deeply concerned for Kevin Nash's well-being after he appeared troubled on his podcast.

Nash lost his son Tristen on October 20, 2022. The untimely passing of his son has left him devastated and he seems to be having an incredibly tough time coping with his loss.

On the latest edition of his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash made some concerning remarks, hinting at contemplating suicide following the passing of his son. The comments quickly garnered massive attention on social media.

Kevin Nash's close friend David Herro put up a tweet in which he shared an update on the WWE veteran. Herro seemingly brushed off the alarm bells:

"I just spoke with Kevin Nash. I can assure you that he has ZERO intentions to harm himself... especially as he hung up on me, walking into the gym. Arm Day."

Kevin Nash's fans were quick to react to Herro's tweet

Nash is one of the most beloved figures in the world of pro-wrestling. He amassed a large fan following during his stint at the top of the business in the 90s. Nash's fans flocked to the reply section of Herro's tweet with their reactions to the update:

Colin Ray (CAW RPer)



That can come and go, and someone who has made that final decision can act and talk as if they've made a lot of improvement recently. That's why it's important to check in regularly and make sure they're getting the love, support and (possibly) counseling they need.

Marc Cavalera ⚔️
Keep an eye on him anyway. Someone, even a close friend won't tell you everything. They don't want you to worry. Things can happen. Even quietly.

Chase
Those feelings come and go with losing anyone that close. Big Daddy Cool might get down but he'll never be out.

Here's what Nash had to say about his son's passing while speaking to Sean Oliver:

"Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there's now two. And the third person isn't on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it's like, 'so, why am I getting out of bed?'" [1:09-1:48]

Here's hoping that Herro, Oliver, and his close friends are checking on Nash on a daily basis.

The Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to Nash and has nothing but love and respect for the in-ring legend.

