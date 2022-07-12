Possible update on when Kevin Owens will return to WWE RAW

Kevin Owens has been absent from WWE RAW in recent weeks. He last appeared on the June 20th episode of RAW and confronted Elias during his concert. Elias bashed Owens with his guitar at the end of the segment.

He was set to battle Ezekiel in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the June 27th edition of RAW before the premium live event. The match never took place and Kevin claimed that he missed the show because he didn't want to go to Texas. The 38-year-old Superstar did not appear on last week's WWE RAW following Money in the Bank either.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer joined Sunday Night's Main Event podcast and elaborated on the situation with Kevin Owens. Dave originally reported that Owens was out with a "minor injury" and is now saying that Kevin Owens will return in a few more weeks.

"I know that he's fine. My impression is [he'll be back in] a few more weeks," said Meltzer on the podcast. [17:08 - 17:15] h/t to WrestlingNews.co

Dave added that the belief is that it was just a minor injury and nothing COVID-19 related.

Kevin Owens appears at the NHL Draft

While the former Universal Champion is taking some time away from WWE, he's showing up on NHL broadcasts. The NHL Draft was held last week at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, and aired on the NHL Network.

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was an analyst for the draft. During the fifth round, the WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance. Boudreau is a fan and recently listed off his top five wrestlers during a press conference which included Owens at number two behind Bret Hart.

Boudreau asked when Kevin will return and he claimed that he will be back in a couple of weeks.

Owens brought up SummerSlam being on July 30th and the head coach jokingly threatened to call Vince McMahon to make sure he gets a title shot:

"I'm going to phone Vince [McMahon] if you don't get the title shot that you deserve. I'm right there for you!" [00:47 - 00:52]

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Superstar Ezekiel and he wants Owens to give up on his conspiracy theory that he's Elias.

