Update on Mandy Rose's WWE Main Roster status - Reports

Mandy Rose made a shocking return to WWE NXT last night in the Capitol Wrestling Center, interrupting the match between Saray and Gigi Dolin. Rose was apparently scouting the competition before she left without making an announcement.

Later that night, Rose came face-to-face backstage with The Robert Stone Brand. She didn't say much apart from implying that Franky Monet had now taken charge of the group. McKenzie Mitchell was able to get a hold of Rose after NXT went off the air, asking her about her surprise appearance. Rose didn't give much away as to what was next for her.

Prior to her return last night, Rose was being featured as a member of the RAW roster where she was in a tag team alongside Dana Brooke. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Rose is now a full-time member of the Black and Gold Brand and is no longer a part of the RAW brand.

What is next for Mandy Rose in WWE?

Following her appearance on WWE NXT last night, fans have already started to imagine Rose in possible feuds she could have over in NXT. Based on the events that transpired last night, Rose could very well be set to begin a rivalry with members of the Robert Stone Brand.

What do you think could be next for the former RAW star in WWE NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham