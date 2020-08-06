Update on Matt Hardy's legitimate injury on AEW Dynamite revealed

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy came out to address his new gimmick in the company and then went on to talk about Sammy Guevara. Unfortunately for him, Matt Hardy was not able to completely fight off Sammy Guevara and the fight went badly for him after initially gaining the upper hand. By the end of their AEW segment, Matt Hardy was left a gruesome mess and now, it appears, according to a report by Fightful Select, that none of this was in kayfabe and he was busted open the hard way.

Update on Matt Hardy's condition after AEW

Matt Hardy was attacked by Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite. The two wrestlers started to do battle and Hardy was actually able to put the younger wrestler through the ring announcer's table. Unfortunately, when Matt Hardy set up the bigger table, he was caught out by Guevara.

Guevara threw a steel chair at him, which caught him directly on the head, busting him open. Sammy Guevara then went on to put Matt Hardy through the table with a corkscrew splash from the platform.

Now, it has been revealed that the chair was not a gimmicked one and was instead a real chair and Matt Hardy was busted open the hard way. His face was completely coated in blood by the end.

According to the report from Figthful Select, it appears that Matt Hardy needed 13 stitches to his head as the chair caught him there, but was fine after receiving treatment.

Matt Hardy's new gimmick in AEW

Before Sammy Guevara's attack, Matt Hardy introduced his new gimmick as well. This was something that the AEW wrestler had talked about before, introducing himself as Matthew Hardy.

.@MATTHARDYBRAND gives his thoughts on what he wants to do here in All Elite Wrestling.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/iTnbrFa9PS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020

"I decided, maybe it's time to do my part and try and heal some of this division, do what I can to put it back together, try and be a voice of reason. I've had a lot of experiences. Maybe now, it's time for me, on AEW programming, to just be real. Be someone that I have never been on television before and that's me. Maybe it's time for me to be Matthew Hardy. Maybe it's time for me to just be me."