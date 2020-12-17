Update on Melina's WWE return

Former wrestling manager Jonny Fairplay has provided details on WWE’s original plan for Melina’s return. PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reported in September that the former Women’s Champion had come to terms on a new deal with WWE. However, Melina claimed in a Facebook post that the report was inaccurate.

Speaking on PW Torch’s WWE TLC 2020 preview podcast with Wade Keller, Fairplay said he recently had a conversation with NXT’s Robert Stone. He revealed that WWE wanted to bring Melina back in NXT as one of Stone’s allies, but a surgery prevented her return.

"I hung out with Robbie E [Robert Stone] two weeks ago and he has no idea what he's going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They're not using the guy." [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

Melina has not appeared on WWE television since she made a one-off return on the RAW Reunion episode of RAW in July 2019. As for Robert Stone, both he and the Superstar he manages, Aliyah, have not featured on NXT since October 2020.

Melina’s rumored WWE return

Mike Johnson’s September 2020 report revealed that WWE tried to book Melina for this year’s Royal Rumble. Due to her NWA contract, which has since expired, a deal was unable to be agreed. The report also stated that, according to multiple sources, Melina was due to make her return to WWE within the next week.

As Fairplay said, an injury to Melina is seemingly what prevented her return from taking place when it was reportedly planned. It also explains why Robert Stone has not been seen on NXT television in recent weeks.

Melina’s most recent WWE appearance

Melina worked on the independent scene for several years after she left WWE in August 2011. She also had a prominent role in NWA following her November 2019 debut with the company.

During her last WWE appearance on RAW Reunion, Melina performed as a special guest referee in 24/7 Championship segments in the backstage area.