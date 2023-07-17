Update on missing WWE Superstar and reason for absence revealed

WWE legend MVP has shared an update on former champion Omos' absence from Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

Omos locked horns with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year and faced Seth Rollins at Backlash the following month. Since then, he has mostly been absent from television, with his last televised match coming against The Architect.

Although Omos did not appear on weekly programs, he actively competed at house shows until June 25, 2023, before suddenly pausing. Omos returned to in-ring action this past weekend at a WWE SuperShow in Fairfax, Virginia, where he defeated Akira Tozawa.

A fan recently took to Twitter to ask MVP, Omos' mentor and manager, about the latter's unexplained absence. The former United States Champion responded to the query by sharing an update on his 7 Foot 3 Inch protege.

MVP said that Omos' is spending his time away from TV "becoming more dangerous." He also noted that the latter would be back on the company's programming "soon" but didn't specify the time frame.

"Becoming more dangerous. He will be back soon...," wrote MVP in his response.

Interestingly, Omos was also backstage last week on SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. And he seemingly got into an altercation with a surprising personality.

Social media influencer 'harasses' WWE Superstar Omos at the airport

The Nigerian Giant is involved in an amusing feud with social media influencer, Queenzflip. The latter recently approached Omos at the airport for an altercation, which the WWE Superstar later labeled "harassment."

Queenzflip made fun of Omos for his loss against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and blamed the star for getting him kicked out of MSG.

Omos was visibly annoyed, and Queenzflip demanded they square off inside the ring. The RAW Superstar didn't accept the challenge, but it could lead to a full-blown feud. After all, the company has been using entertainers with different audiences to draw new eyes.

