WWE SuperShow Results: Top champion busted open, referee gets annoyed at Rhea Ripley, missing star returns (Fairfax, 7/16)

Top superstars from RAW and SmackDown headed to Fairfax, Virginia, for the latest WWE SuperShow this Saturday night.

The action-packed show featured five title matches, including a world championship. While the first title match of the night ended in no contest, the last one ended with the champion busted open.

The main event saw Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Fan photos later revealed that The Visionary was busted open during his latest title defense.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Natalya. During the match, the Eradicator ripped her opponent's hair and used it to taunt Natalya. She also disgusted the referee by attempting to run the locks over his face.

Asuka defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way match. Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Matt Riddle and Chad Gable, where he successfully retained his gold.

The night's first match saw Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles. However, the bout ended in no contest and was later changed to a tag team match.

The show also saw former champion Omos return to action for the first time since competing at his last Live Event in June.

What else happened at WWE SuperShow in Fairfax?

As per Wrestling Bodyslam, after Theory vs. Styles for the United States Championship ended in no contest, both superstars found their respective allies for a tag team match. The Phenomenal One teamed up with Karl Anderson to take on Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson.

Omos, who has been missing from television since losing to Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023, was actively competing at live shows until June 25th. This week he returned to action at WWE SuperShow and pinned Akira Tozawa.

And lastly, Cody Rhodes stole the show with his entertaining match against Dominik Mysterio. The American Nightmare walked out to a massive pop and was the fan favorite throughout the bout. He defeated The Judgment Day member in their singles match at the latest show.

Below are the full results from the latest WWE SuperShow, Fairfax (7/16):

United States Championship Match – Austin Theory (c) vs. AJ Styles ends in a no contest

AJ Styles & Karl Anderson defeated United States Champion Austin Theory & Kit Wilson via pinfall

Intercontinental Championship Match – Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Matt Riddle and Chad Gable (w/ Otis & Maxxine Dupri) in a Triple Threat

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Natalya via submission

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio (w/Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley) via pinfall

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall

WWE Women's Championship Match – Asuka (c) retains over Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way via pinfall

World Heavyweight Championship Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Finn Balor via pinfall