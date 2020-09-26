Update on the new WWE contracts of called-up Superstars

Ever since the start of the pandemic, things have been going rather differently for WWE. They have had to change up the way that they produce their shows, with a large part of their WWE shows taking place without an actual crowd in the audience, then introducing the WWE ThunderDome, releasing a large number of WWE Superstars, calling up NXT stars, and making other changes to their style of programming.

However, for the WWE NXT Superstars who have been called up and are a large part of current WWE shows, one of the most significant things was that they were not given their main roster contract, as usually happens during WWE call-ups.

Now, finally, Fightful Select has reported that the newly called-up stars from WWE NXT, were finally being talked to about new WWE contracts, which would reflect the fact that they had been called up.

WWE NXT Superstars possibly being given new contracts after being called up

Originally, it had been reported, that after several stars had been called up to RAW and SmackDown from WWE NXT, they were not receiving new contracts and were continuing to work with their NXT contracts despite being on the main roster. There is a big difference between the money offered on the main roster and that offered on NXT. The logic for this was due to the pandemic and also as stars were working comparitively lighter schedules.

According to the more recent report, WWE is talking to several of the call-ups from NXT about new contracts for the main roster. This was what they were told when they were brought up as well.

WWE apparently told the new stars that due to the uncertain times, they would delay the new deals for the main roster. The money currently on offer is said to not be as high as what wrestlers were offered last years to re-sign, but the company has apparently told the stars that this will be re-negotiated after WrestleMania season in 2021.

