Update on plans for WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

The WWE Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended at a premium live event since Survivor Series 2024. Bron Breakker's last defense of the title came at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 when he retained it against Sheamus.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on creative plans for a potential WWE Intercontinental Championship match-up at WrestleMania 41.

"I haven't heard anything officially. I think what we saw last night between Bron Breakker and AJ Styles makes a lot of sense. But they can go a lot of different ways with Bron, and I don't think AJ Styles is a wrong decision if that's the match. So, I'd expect a bigger name. I'll leave it at that. You know a bigger name for Bron Breakker's opponent, and AJ Styles fits that bill." [From 17:26 onwards]

WWE teased a feud between Bron Breakker and AJ Styles this past Monday on RAW when Breakker tried to take out Styles with a spear. However, The Phenomenal One evaded the move, causing Breakker to hit Dominik Mysterio instead.

Fans will have to wait to see if these two superstars will battle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on weekly television or have a marquee match at a future PLE.

