WWE provides update on Randy Orton's injuries following fireball attack on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton was set to fight Triple H. But in a shocking turn of events, Alexa Bliss appeared and shot a fireball at Orton's eye to close the show. WWE has provided an update on Randy Orton's condition following the shocking ordeal. In a brief announcement, the company announced that Orton suffered minor burns.

WWE's official website offered a minimalistic update on the injuries Orton suffered on Monday . The announcement recapped Bliss' assault, and it also described how "The Viper" was hurt.

At WWE TLC, "The Apex Predator" set The Fiend on fire during their Firefly Inferno Match, and The Fiend hasn't been seen since that show. As a result, Bliss challenged Orton to set her on fire on RAW a few weeks ago. Orton refused, so Bliss took matters into her own hands when she threw a fireball at his face on Monday night.

Fortunately, the injury doesn't sound severe. In the announcement, WWE stated that Orton only suffered minor burns. It's safe to say that "The Viper" will be back in action soon. With both The Fiend and Randy Orton unavailable due to similar circumstances, it's unclear how their feud will continue to unfold.

What's next for Randy Orton?

Randy in WWE

Randy Orton will probably miss RAW next week in order to sell his injury. On the other hand, he might show up to seek retribution for this vicious attack. His feud with The Fiend isn't over yet. So with Wyatt's absence, WWE RAW could continue to feature segments between Orton and Bliss.

With WWE Royal Rumble around the corner, WrestleMania is rapidly approaching. WWE could have something major planned for Randy Orton, as he is one of the company's top stars. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for "The Viper."