Update on Randy Orton's recovery timeline

An update on the timeline of Randy Orton's recovery from back surgery has recently come out.

Orton is one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars. While he has faced several injuries and undergone multiple procedures during his 20-year long career, his current injury predicament is unlike anything we have seen with him before as there is no timeline on his TV return.

The Viper recently underwent back fusion surgery. This came over five months after his last match on TV on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle to take on The Usos in a Tag Team title unification match.

The most recent update on Randy's recovery comes from his father and WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton, who during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest simply said that the former WWE Champion is "coming along" and that he will be back soon enough.

"He’s [Randy] coming along. I see him maybe once a week or so. But he’s coming along. He’ll be back in there before you know it," said Bob Orton. [h/t 411 Mania]

While there is no news of when we can expect Randy Orton to return to WWE TV, fans have been speculating about him possibly making a surprise return at next year's Royal Rumble. If that is too early, many would like to see the veteran make a WrestleMania appearance.

Randy Orton's father wants him to face Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton's father and WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton feels that a match-up between his son and Cody Rhodes would be a major match for WWE.

As stated above, Randy is currently out with an injury for an unknown period of time. Similarly, Rhodes is out with a torn pec muscle, which he suffered right before the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The two share a lot of on-screen history. Cody's first major storyline in WWE back in 2008 was as part of the Legacy faction, which was led by the Legend Killer. This would lead to a match between the two, which also included Legacy's third member Ted DiBiase Jr. at WrestleMania 26.

Since the American Nightmare's return, fans have been clamoring to see him face several big-time WWE Superstars, and Bob Orton thinks one of them should be the 14-time World Champion.

"I think Cody [Rhodes versus Randy] would be a hell of a match." Bob Orton Jr. continued, "I wrestled Dusty [Rhodes] a lot of times so, might as well keep it ongoing." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

AS WWE will be able to delve into a lot of history if the two feud, would you like to see Randy Orton take on Cody Rhodes once the two superstars return?

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes