Update on RAW ticket sales following Brock Lesnar announcement

Brock Lesnar seems to be exactly the draw that WWE wants him to be.

Lesnar made his surprise return on the June 17 episode of SmackDown to confront Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was later announced that Lesnar would be challenging Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam for the title.

Since then, The Beast Incarnate has been announced for multiple episodes of WWE programming in July heading into SummerSlam, and the episode of RAW Lesnar is being advertised for is already reaping the benefits.

According to WrestleTix, sales for the July 11 episode of WWE RAW have gone up in a big way since the announcement that The Beast Incarnate would appear on the show. At this point, there are less than 1,000 tickets available for it.

WrestleTix noted that of the 7,221 tickets available for the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, 6,398 have been sold, leaving just 823 on the market. By the time the show rolls around, it should easily be sold completely out.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix



First Count: WWE Raw @ MSG

First Count: Smackdown @ TD Garden, Boston, MA

AEW BOTB [Grand Rapids, MI]

Smackdown [Orlando, FL]

First Count: WWE Bossier City, LA

AEW Savannah, GA

WWE Tucson, AZ

WWE MITB

WWE Sacramento, CA Just posted on patreon.com/WrestleTix First Count: WWE Raw @ MSGFirst Count: Smackdown @ TD Garden, Boston, MAAEW BOTB [Grand Rapids, MI]Smackdown [Orlando, FL]First Count: WWE Bossier City, LAAEW Savannah, GAWWE Tucson, AZWWE MITBWWE Sacramento, CA Just posted on patreon.com/WrestleTix:First Count: WWE Raw @ MSG First Count: Smackdown @ TD Garden, Boston, MAAEW BOTB [Grand Rapids, MI]Smackdown [Orlando, FL]First Count: WWE Bossier City, LAAEW Savannah, GAWWE Tucson, AZWWE MITBWWE Sacramento, CA

Will Brock Lesnar defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

It's clear that WWE believes a rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was the biggest match they could put on for SummerSlam. But will we actually get a surprise outcome?

Most of those within the WWE Universe don't expect a title change, but with both men currently working a part-time schedule, a swerve at SummerSlam can't be ruled out. If not by The Beast, then perhaps the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

AT&T Center @attcenter Announcement The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar comes to Monday Night RAW! Get ready to see him in action on July 11. 🎟️ AnnouncementThe Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar comes to Monday Night RAW! Get ready to see him in action on July 11. 🎟️ bit.ly/3sfcSXa 🚨 Announcement 🚨The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar comes to Monday Night RAW! Get ready to see him in action on July 11. 🎟️ bit.ly/3sfcSXa https://t.co/tc4ykCxeu6

Regardless of whether you're happy with Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns again, it's clear that Lesnar's return has had an impact on ticket sales heading into WWE's second-biggest event of the year.

Will The Beast Incarnate take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from The Head of the Table? We'll find out soon enough.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Roman Reigns leave SummerSlam as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Yes No 7 votes so far