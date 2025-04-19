Update on Rey Mysterio's legitimate injury ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE is hours away from WrestleMania 41, and there's a major update on Rey Mysterio's condition following Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix defeated the American Made in a six-man tag team match. Unfortunately, the Master of 619 was injured during the bout and was taken to the back with the help of officials after the contest, which raised some concerns heading into the biggest show of the year.

In an exclusive report from Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone revealed that the former World Heavyweight Champion suffered a legitimate groin injury last night. A while back, PWInsider reported the injury, but didn't confirm the nature of it.

While the match is still advertised for The Grandest Stage of Them All, there's a possibility that Dragon Lee or Rey Fenix might replace the luchador in the bout with El Grande Americano. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer.

