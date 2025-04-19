  • home icon
Rey Mysterio reportedly set to be replaced by WWE at WrestleMania 41

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 19, 2025 19:25 GMT
Rey Mysterio (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Rey Mysterio (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Rey Mysterio's status for WrestleMania 41 is in serious jeopardy after he seemingly suffered an injury scare on WWE SmackDown last night. He could be replaced at the last minute, if the latest report is anything to go by.

During the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of the LWO joined forces with Rey Fenix to defeat Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers of American Made in a six-man tag team match.

Midway through the match, The Master of 619 was seen being attended to by the medical staff at the ringside area. Mysterio was unable to return to the ring and had to be carried to the back after the contest was over. There's no word on the nature of his injury, but he was spotted limping in an off-air footage, suggesting it had something to do with his lower body.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Mysterio's injury was "100% legitimate." The veteran journalist noted that Rey Fenix or Dragon Lee could end up replacing the LWO leader if he is unable to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Rey Mysterio was set to face El Grande Americano in a singles match on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, WWE's official X/Twitter handle is still advertising the scheduled match between the two men.

Fans must tune in tonight to find out if the legendary luchador is healthy enough to compete in his 15th WrestleMania match.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

