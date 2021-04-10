Update on Roman Reigns' possible next opponent after WrestleMania 37

Paul Heyman has dropped a hint that Roman Reigns’ next opponent after WrestleMania 37 could be Cesaro or Seth Rollins.

Saturday’s WrestleMania 37 event will feature a match between Cesaro and Rollins. On Sunday, the second night of WWE’s two-night extravaganza will be headlined by Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship match against Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Speaking on Talking Smack, Heyman repeatedly switched the subject back to Reigns whenever host Kayla Braxton tried to talk about other WrestleMania 37 matches. When she wanted his opinion on Cesaro vs. Rollins, Reigns’ special counsel tipped the winner to possibly receive a WWE Universal Championship opportunity.

“You want me to talk about The King of Swing himself, Cesaro? And The Visionary, Seth Rollins? Sure [I can pick a winner], the winner of the match. And the winner of the match will then be in line for, perhaps, a title match against the Universal Heavyweight Champion, the winner of the main event at WrestleMania tomorrow night, Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns' possible title match against Cesaro or Seth Rollins is dependent on The Tribal Chief winning at WrestleMania 37. He has held the WWE Universal Championship for 223 days, making him the second-longest holder of the title behind Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns’ history with Cesaro and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Cesaro in 2017.

Roman Reigns has more history with Seth Rollins than almost every other WWE Superstar. The two men debuted on WWE’s main roster alongside Dean Ambrose in November 2012 as members of The Shield.

The most memorable moment from Reigns and Rollins' rivalry came at WrestleMania 31. The event ended with Rollins successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

Although Roman Reigns has shared the ring with Cesaro dozens of times, they have never gone one-on-one on a WWE pay-per-view. Their last televised singles match ended in a victory for Reigns on the December 11, 2017, episode of WWE RAW.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.