Update on Roman Reigns' uncle WWE legend Afa Anoa’i after being hospitalized

The Anoa'i Family of WWE has issued a positive update on Afa The Wild Samoan following his recent hospitalization.

It was announced this weekend that Afa Anoa’i had to be hospitalized on Thursday night with pneumonia, but he then had a mild heart attack on upon arrival. The Hall of Famer had a second small heart attack on Friday, and was sent for a heart catheterization. It was noted then that doctors wanted to admit the Samoan grappler for a few days under monitoring and observation.

Family members took to Afa's official Facebook page this morning and announced that he was being discharged from South Lake Hospital in Orlando today. In the footage seen below, the three-time WWE Tag Team Champion says he's going to go home and watch NFL Sunday games to cheer on his San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm going home, as you can see... I'm going to go watch football. Go 49ers! God bless you," he said.

The official X page for The Wild Samoans' WXW Wrestling also announced that Afa was going home from the hospital.

"It's been a harrowing few days, but our beloved Pops, #WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today! He battles pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: 'I kicked out at 1!'"

This health scare comes after the 81-year-old former wrestler and manager was hospitalized in mid-December for two exploratory heart procedures. His family noted then that Afa may need heart valve surgery.

Roman Reigns set to miss WWE Elimination Chamber?

Roman Reigns has been rumored for two major matches in early 2024, but the latest word from backstage is that one likely will not happen.

The Tribal Chief has been rumored to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at Elimination Chamber in Australia on February 24, and then against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Rock vs. Reigns is not planned for Elimination Chamber 2024.

Furthermore, it was stated that the leader of The Bloodline will be missing Elimination Chamber altogether. Reigns previously appeared on promotional material to help boost local ticket sales, but unless plans change, he is apparently not scheduled for WWE's big return to Australia.

Reigns will defend his title at Royal Rumble on January 27, in a Fatal Four-Way Match with LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. His last title defense was a win over Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4 last year.

