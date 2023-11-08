Update on Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar's UFC status; both absent from WWE

New information has come to light regarding Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's UFC status.

After Brock Lesnar's first WWE run came to an end, he made his way over to the UFC, where he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his third fight. He competed in eight bouts for the company before returning back to WWE, where he has continued to dominate in the squared circle.

On the other hand, Ronda Rousey dominated the UFC during the early part of her career and was one of their biggest stars before she made her way to WWE, where her dominance continued.

Currently, both superstars seem to be at the tail end of their respective careers. Lesnar last competed against Cody Rhodes in a losing effort at SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event. Since then, he has not been seen on WWE TV.

Ronda Rousey's last appearance was a losing effort to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023 as well. Since then, she has also not been seen on television and even hinted at retiring for good on social media.

UFC President Dana White did a recent interview with Sports Illustrated after he announced the main event bouts for UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299. When asked about a potential UFC return for Brock Lesnar or Ronda Rousey, White replied in the negative.

“I get why everybody asks,” White said. “I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300.” [H/T Si.com]

Dana White called Ronda Rousey the greatest athlete he has ever worked with

During the peak of her career, Ronda Rousey was known to finish off her opponents within seconds until her loss to Holly Holm. After that loss, she was not able to regain her past glory, and she left the Octagon to join WWE.

Given her dominance, it should come as no surprise that Dana White named her the greatest athlete he has ever worked with.

“I absolutely love Ronda Rousey,” White said. “She’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. She’s a pioneer, an inspirational figure for women, and an all-around bada** for UFC.” [H/T Si.com]

It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar will ever step back into the Octagon for a match.

