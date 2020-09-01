Update on the seriousness of Rey Mysterio's injury; real WWE in-ring return date revealed

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio faced Seth Rollins and Murphy at WWE Payback in a winning effort when there was a miscommunication between Rollins and Murphy. However, their win at WWE Payback was tainted a bit by an apparent injury that Rey Mysterio suffered at the pay-per-view and had to be replaced on this week's RAW by his son Dominik. There has been some doubt as to the legitimacy of Rey Mysterio's injury as only WWE announced it, and it was thought to be kayfabe.

However, now, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on Rey Mysterio as well as an approximate time when he can return to in-ring competition in WWE.

Update on Rey Mysterio's injury; how long the Superstar will be out of the WWE ring

At WWE Payback, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to face Seth Rollins and Murphy. The two were able to come away with the win, but Mysterio also suffered an injury. WWE announced during RAW that Rey Mysterio had suffered a torn triceps during the win and was pulled from his WWE RAW match with Seth Rollins.

Dominik Mysterio replaced him in that match instead, and despite a good showing, lost to Seth Rollins.

Now, in an update, Dave Meltzer has talked about the legitimacy of Rey Mysterio's injury. He reported that the injury was indeed serious and took place during the tag match on Sunday night's pay-per-view event. However, while WWE is calling it a triceps tear, the same injury that put Edge out of action after WWE Backlash, the seriousness of the injury is not as much when it comes to Rey Mysterio.

The report stated that it was not a full tear, which requires surgery to fix and eight months away from the ring to recover from. Instead, it appears that Mysterio's injury, while not as serious, will keep him out of action for two months. Rey Mysterio should be able to recover through rehab and might not need surgery at all.

During this time, Dominik Mysterio is expected to stay in action after his debut on WWE Payback.