Update on Seth Rollins' name change

Seth Rollins seemingly underwent a name change recently as the moniker "Freakin" was removed from his name on the WWE's internal roster page. However, there could be a new twist in the situation.

Name changes were a norm in the global sports entertainment juggernaut under the older Vince McMahon regime. However, they have become less frequent after Triple H took over the reins of the creative department from his father-in-law.

WWE officially changed Seth Rollins' name to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in January 2022. A few more stars also underwent similar changes as Bronson Reed had 'Big' added in front of his name while Dominik Mysterio's name was listed as 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

While all these changes were recently reversed on the company's official website, The Visionary was still referred to as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins by ring announcer Alicia Taylor upon his entrance on tonight's RAW, hinting that 'Freakin' is still not completely dropped from his name. It is also possible that it was just a slight mishap from Alicia.

Seth Rollins addressed Roman Reigns' attack on him last week on WWE RAW tonight. The Visionary revealed that he will be present on SmackDown this week where the OTC and CM Punk will also be present.

