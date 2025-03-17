  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Update on Seth Rollins' name change

Update on Seth Rollins' name change

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:44 GMT
Seth Rollins is a former world champion! (Image from WWE.com)
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion (Image from WWE.com)

Seth Rollins seemingly underwent a name change recently as the moniker "Freakin" was removed from his name on the WWE's internal roster page. However, there could be a new twist in the situation.

Ad

Name changes were a norm in the global sports entertainment juggernaut under the older Vince McMahon regime. However, they have become less frequent after Triple H took over the reins of the creative department from his father-in-law.

WWE officially changed Seth Rollins' name to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in January 2022. A few more stars also underwent similar changes as Bronson Reed had 'Big' added in front of his name while Dominik Mysterio's name was listed as 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While all these changes were recently reversed on the company's official website, The Visionary was still referred to as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins by ring announcer Alicia Taylor upon his entrance on tonight's RAW, hinting that 'Freakin' is still not completely dropped from his name. It is also possible that it was just a slight mishap from Alicia.

Seth Rollins addressed Roman Reigns' attack on him last week on WWE RAW tonight. The Visionary revealed that he will be present on SmackDown this week where the OTC and CM Punk will also be present.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी