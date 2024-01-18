Update on Seth Rollins' status for upcoming WWE shows after rumored injury

Seth Rollins is known as the fighting champion of WWE. He is often seen putting his title on the line on any day of the week. However, after what happened on RAW earlier this week, that may not be the case.

The World Heavyweight Champion took on Jinder Mahal in the main event of RAW. The Modern Day Maharaja had a few near falls that led the WWE Universe to believe that he was becoming a two-time World Champion. However, in the end, Rollins prevailed to retain the coveted prize.

Towards the end of the match, it looked like Rollins had injured his leg. Since then, a few rumors claimed that he was injured but had very little information about the extent of his injury. Now, an update reveals that the Monday Night Messiah has been pulled from WWE's Live Events over the coming weekend but he is advertised for next week's episode of RAW.

Expand Tweet

How did Seth Rollins injure his knee the last time around?

Back in 2015, Seth Rollins was in the midst of his greatest run in WWE. He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31 when he defeated Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract.

During a Live Event later that year, while performing a sunset flip powerbomb on Kane, Rollins tore his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus. He was due to undergo surgery and was expected to be out of action for approximately nine months.

The former Shield member was forced to vacate the belt. A tournament was held to determine the new champion. The final of the tournament took place between Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose at Survivor Series. Reigns eventually triumphed and was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Do you think Seth Rollins will miss the Royal Rumble this year? Sound off in the comment section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here