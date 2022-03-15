Update on Seth Rollins' WrestleMania status after the main event of RAW

Seth Rollins' road to WrestleMania continues to be filled with disappointment. The man who is often in the biggest matches doesn't even have a scheduled bout for the show despite it being less than a month away. On the latest episode of RAW, there was supposed to be clarity regarding the Cody Rhodes situation. Keep reading to find out what happened in the main event this week.

It has been rumored for a while now that Rhodes has been penciled in as Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent. There is only one big problem - there is still little to no clarity about his contract situation with WWE, and one report suggested that talks have stalled and it's still in the negotiation stage.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins challenged Kevin Owens to a match, stating that if he won, he would host Stone Cold Steve Austin on a talk show instead. While Owens refused, Sonya Deville made the match official.

Unfortunately for Rollins, his night ended in defeat. He faced KO in an epic WrestleMania 36 rematch but he couldn't win as the referee was forced to dive out of the ring when he secured a pin on Owens. His bad luck continued as Kevin Owens would come back and hit the Stunner to pick up the victory to keep his WrestleMania position intact.

As for Seth Rollins, there was no Cody Rhodes to confront him.

RAW ended with a dramatic finish as Rollins looked in disbelief over his loss to Owens. As of this writing, he still has nothing in place for The Show of Shows. But that doesn't mean that nothing is planned for him

WWE has made a storyline out of Seth Rollins' WrestleMania position

What should be quite telling is the fact that Seth Rollins' WrestleMania position (or lack thereof) has been made into a full-blown storyline. While the focus was on Kevin Owens until last week, it seems to have changed to the four-time world champion from this week.

Perhaps that's because Owens' WrestleMania spot is secured, even if it isn't an official match. With that said, it should be noted that the fact that they keep emphasizing on Rollins not having a WrestleMania match means that there could be a big plan in place for him.

If Cody Rhodes finally signed with WWE, then his contract status will have to be kept under the sheets as quietly as possible. The best way to go about would be to throw a wrench to provide various false reports about him still not having signed with the company. It will be interesting to see how the situation is handled going forward.

