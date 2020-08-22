Update on Shane McMahon taking over control of WWE RAW

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently opened up on the rumour of Shane McMahon taking over control of WWE RAW on a recent edition of After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson (h/t 411 Mania). The rumour was first broken by Sportskeeda that Shane McMahon might be the one to take over from Bruce Prichard as the head of the creative team on WWE RAW.

After Paul Heyman was cast out from the position, Bruce Prichard was made the joint head of creative for both the promotions. Naturally, there has been a lot of strain on him, and now, Shane McMahon taking WWE RAW off his hand could help him a great deal.

Eric Bischoff on Shane McMahon becoming the head of WWE RAW

Eric Bischoff has opened up on Shane McMahon possibly taking over WWE RAW from Bruce Prichard. The former SmackDown Executive Director was in WWE for four months recently and during that time saw Shane McMahon work behind the scenes. Bischoff revealed that he could see Shane McMahon wanting that spot as the head of WWE's RAW.

“I could see him wanting to do it. He’s very aggressive, much like his father.”

Eric Bischoff went on to talk about Shane McMahon and how much he loved the wrestling business, making him the perfect person to take over WWE RAW.

“Shane really, really loves the business. Shane is a very high energy dude. I mean really high energy. He’s passionate and I think he has so much fun doing it that it would not surprise me if Shane just said, ‘Dad, common, let me do this.’ I could see that. I don’t know Shane really well, I don’t want to pretend I do, I think I know him pretty well, we got along great, we laughed and joked, messed around, had a lot of fun together the four months I was there last year, and even previously when I worked in WWE as a talent, we got along really well. We got together a couple of times afterwards and had cocktails until 4AM.”

Shane McMahon recently returned to WWE RAW where he introduced the new RAW Underground concept in hopes of turning the ratings around. So far, WWE has been doing better.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

