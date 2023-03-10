Update on the status of former WWE Superstar and his family after recent tragedy 

He was a member of the WWE roster from 1994 to 2006, albeit periodically having parted ways. Perhaps best remembered as an ECW legend, Justin Credible received the biggest push of his career under the Paul Heyman-led wrestling promotion.

The 49-year-old made the news earlier this week when it was reported that he and his family were involved in a devastating fire that tore through their apartment complex in Waterbury, Connecticut. Four families living in the building were displaced as a result of the fire.

As per the new report by PWInsider, one of the four families was that of the wrestling veteran. All the individuals reportedly survived without getting injured and were able to self-evacuate, according to the firefighters.

It was also revealed by NBC Connecticut that the fire department was called up to the scene at 3:40 PM on March 6. The crew discovered the fire coming from the second floor. It had also spread to the floors above, all the way to the attic, as per the authorities.

The Red Cross is helping the families that were displaced.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our prayers to all the families that survived the tragedy and hope that they all recover from this distressful situation. Needless to say, we're glad that nary a soul was harmed.

Justin Credible put over former multi-time World Champion on his way out from WWE

CM Punk has achieved numerous accolades over the course of his career, most notably during his time with WWE.

His first televised match with the Stamford-based promotion was on the rebooted version of the ECW brand on August 1, 2006, against Justin Credible. The two fought in a rematch two weeks later in what would become the legend's final WWE match.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Credible revealed that the former Second City Saint was highly emotional after his first match on WWE TV:

"It was a great match for TV, for his debut especially, and he [CM Punk] was super cool. I remember, and this is not an exaggeration – my wife was there, she can attest to this as well – he came up to me and literally was in tears thanking me [on] how well it went. He was so grateful for the opportunity. I'm like, 'Brother, it's your ball now. God bless you. Do good with it.'"

Credible later stated that his interactions with Punk have always been positive at the time, but has never had the opportunity to see him again.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes