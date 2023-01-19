Update on status of a Vince McMahon return to WWE TV

Is the on-screen return of Vince McMahon a possibility right now in WWE?

Mr. McMahon returned to WWE on January 6 and has wasted little time regaining power, having been voted in as Executive Chairman of the Board. And despite online rumors to the contrary, those within WWE say there have been no inklings about Vince returning to creative or appearing on WWE programming.

WWE CEO Nick Khan was a recent guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While speaking about Vince McMahon's recent return to WWE, Khan was asked if he sees the Chairman returning to WWE programming as a character heading into WrestleMania 39.

This is something Khan didn't believe would happen in the immediate future.

"Not at this moment," Nick Khan said. "No is the answer to that question. Could it change in a few months? Sure, it could change. But that would be Paul [Levesque] and Vince being on the same page about it. I don't see it right now." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Will Vince McMahon make his presence felt at "RAW is XXX"?

While Nick Khan doesn't envision Vince McMahon returning as a character on WWE programming, you certainly can't rule out a future appearance.

On a recent episode of the To Be The Man Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair pleaded his case for Mr. McMahon to appear at RAW is XXX next Monday night.

“I mean, 30 years of being on TV for RAW. Think about that; 30 years. I mean, it’s unbelievable. And I hope he walks out that door in Philadelphia and stands there and struts down that aisle and says, I’m back. The place will go crazy. I guarantee it, that will be a rating," Ric Flair said. "But I think 30 years, I believe, wholeheartedly that Vince should be there, and he should get the recognition for the 30 years that he’s been busting his ass producing that show.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE @WWE The memorable Ruthless Aggression intro to #WWERaw , “Across the Nation” by The Union Underground, gets reimagined with today’s red brand Superstars. The memorable Ruthless Aggression intro to #WWERaw, “Across the Nation” by The Union Underground, gets reimagined with today’s red brand Superstars. https://t.co/KZAqhoYYUt

