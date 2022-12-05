WWE saw another formerly released Superstar return under Triple H's regime when Tegan Nox surprisingly ran down the ramp on this week's episode of SmackDown.

On the December 2nd episode of the Blue Brand, Damage CTRL from RAW made an appearance. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY were cutting an in-ring promo when they were ambushed by Liv Morgan. While the scrap inevitably turned in the trio's favor due to the numbers advantage, Nox made her surprise return to even the odds.

Tegan was a fan-favorite on the NXT Women's roster. She, along with Shotzi, made her main roster debut as a tag team in 2021. After an underwhelming few weeks, she was released from the company in November of that year. Following her release, Nox took a hiatus from the business.

Speculation regarding Nox's WWE return emerged hours after her return on SmackDown. This made many believe that the return of the 28-year-old was finalized at the last minute.

Since then, Fightful Select has clarified that the Welsh Superstar's return was not telegraphed internally by the company. However, the deal to bring her back had been finalized for some time.

Tegan Nox was originally supposed to be part of Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai recently revealed that Tegan Nox and Candice LaRae were originally slated to be a part of the group

Dakota and Tegan have had a long history together in NXT, as the two were a tag team for the developmental brand. This changed when Kai betrayed and attacked Nox during the first-ever Women's War Games match in 2019. The two then had a long feud that included a Steel Cage match and a Street Fight.

Kai recently appeared on the Getting Over podcast. The Women's Tag Team Champion recalled that the initial pitch for Damage CTRL included Nox and LaRae:

"When [Bayley] first mentioned it to me a couple of years [ago] […] it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox]. Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously, things that happened from then until now, everything changes." [H/T - Wrestling News]

It now seems that Tegan Nox will now be feuding against the faction she was originally supposed to be a part of.

