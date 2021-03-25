Update on The Bella Twins' WWE in-ring return

Daniel Bryan has revealed that he expects The Bella Twins to return to WWE in-ring competition in 2022 at the earliest.

The Bella Twins’ most recent WWE storyline ended in October 2018 when Nikki Bella lost against Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution. Since then, both Brie and Nikki have dropped hints about wanting to return to the ring.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Bryan said the challenge of becoming WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions appeals to The Bella Twins.

“I don’t think my wife [Brie Bella] would come back until maybe next year or something if she does. I think her and her sister [Nikki Bella] want to do something together. With the whole time they wrestled, there was no Women’s Tag Team Championships. To them, that’s really cool [they now exist]. So yeah, that may happen.”

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio that The Bella Twins are going to wrestle again. Although their return date has not been confirmed, he believes they will be back on WWE television by the fall of 2021.

The Bella Twins want to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella both held the Divas Championship as singles competitors

As Daniel Bryan alluded to, WWE reintroduced the Women’s Tag Team Championship in February 2019. The Bella Twins often competed in WWE tag team matches between 2007 and 2018. However, the Women's Tag Team Championship, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, did not exist during that period of time.

The Bella Twins have been focusing on their lives outside of WWE in recent years. Nikki gave birth to her first child with Artem Chigvintsev, Matteo, in 2020. Brie has two children, Buddy (born in 2020) and Birdie (born in 2017), with Daniel Bryan.

One year later than planned, The Bella Twins will receive their 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction at the 2021 ceremony on Tuesday, April 6.