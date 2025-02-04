Update on The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 41 status (Exclusive)

The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 41 status remains the talk of the internet. The Final Boss was last seen at NXT New Year's Evil. He appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere the night before.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 41 status. While the wrestling insider didn't confirm Dwayne's appearance, he expressed confidence that the megastar would appear at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"Don't know for sure, Joe, either way, I don't think anybody does. But I'm confident, yeah, he still makes an appearance. I'm confident he still plays a role within WrestleMania in some form. It just doesn't... I just can't see it without him to be honest." [28:50 onwards]

Rocky's WrestleMania 40 opponent Cody Rhodes recently spilled beans on what The Final Boss possibly thinks of him. The American Nightmare revealed Rock has two opinions about him during an appearance on Theonemonds YouTube channel.

"I tell people always when it comes to The Rock and The Final Boss. I think personally that I feel he either sees something special in me and as the head of the board and as him, and Nick Khan and Triple H leading us into this next generation. He sees something in me and wants to push me to go for it, and that's more from the behind-the-scenes perspective."

Rock versus Rhodes is one of the possible main events for this year's WrestleMania. Fans will have to wait to see if that is the match they get on WWE's biggest PLE of the Year.

