Update on Wade Barrett's WWE return date

Wade Barrett may be back at the WWE NXT table for NXT TakeOver: 31 on October 4th, Sunday. The event is scheduled to be one of WWE's bigger NXT events and will be taking place a week after WWE Clash of Champions. However, it should be noted that Wade Barrett may return to his post at the WWE NXT broadcasting table even before them, but this has not been confirmed.

Wade Barrett posted a tweet on his Twitter account praising WWE's booking for the upcoming match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, saying that it would be an excellent match for his first-ever NXT TakeOver event on commentary. This appears to suggest that he would be back on commentary before, or at least by the event.

"What a match for my first #NXTTakeOver! Congrats to @KORcombat. That’s how to seize the moment."

Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph were missing from last night's WWE NXT

After news broke of another outbreak in WWE of COVID-19, this time focusing on the WWE NXT roster, there was a lot of concern among the fans as to how the WWE Superstars would be affected. Several changes were made to the WWE NXT show, and while the tag team match building to Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong facing Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch had to be rewritten due to the absence of Fish from the show, there were other stars who were not there as well.

Among the stars absent from last week's show are none other than Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph. Both commentators were absent from this week's episode of WWE NXT, and while the reason for their absence is not confirmed, it does not appear to be too serious.

Opportunities are knocking on tonight’s #WWENXT



A huge show in the buildup to @WWENXT Takeover. 👇🏻 https://t.co/IYuNmIuf5X — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 23, 2020

With Wade Barrett's tweet seeming to confirm that he will be back by October 4th for the WWE NXT TakeOver, there might not be any reason to worry. Wade Barrett and Joesph's absence from the show might not have anything to do with the virus outbreak, but that has not been confirmed.

Advertisement

Readers can also check out this list of five Superstars who surprised the WWE Universe with their debut performances.