Update on WWE's Clash at the Castle ticket sales

WWE's Clash at the Castle will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3. It will be the company's first premium live event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992. Ticket sales for the show are making it out to be a success.

WrestleTix recently updated that the much-anticipated show has sold 63.803 seats. As the Principality Stadium holds about 71, 800 seats, only 8000 tickets are left almost two weeks before the event.

Clash at the Castle would be the company's second premium live event under Triple H's reign as Head of Creative.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. While we saw this match earlier in Roman's current title reign at Survivor Series 2020, with Drew essentially wrestling in home territory, and Roman looking vulnerable on last week's episode of SmackDown, the Tribal Chief would not be going into a match as the overwhelming favorite in a long time.

In other bouts of the night, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in what is being called a "dream match." Shayna Baszler will challenge Liv Morgan for her SmackDown Women's Championship. The company's latest faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will go up against Alexa Bliss, Asuke, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. While Seth Rollins and Riddle will have a match which was first advertised for SummerSlam.

As two weeks worth of weekly programming still remains before the event, it is expected that more matches will be added to the card

Betting odds for WWE's Clash at the Castle

WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle has a lot of hype surrounding it to be the first such show in the UK in 30 years. While most matches on the night are fair even that anyone can win, early betting odds released for the event might provide spoilers for the show on September 3rd.

These odds, courtsey of BetOnline, show the favorite to win the match with a (-) sign, and the underdog with a (+) sign.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120

- Roman Reigns -160 vs. Drew McIntyre +120 SmackDown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (champion) -140 vs. Shayna Baszler +250

- Liv Morgan (champion) -140 vs. Shayna Baszler +250 Bayley, Dakota Kai, IO SKY -450 vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka +275

Seth Rollins -160 vs. Riddle +120 -

Intercontinental Championship Match - Gunther (champion) -600 vs. Sheamus +350

As we get closer and closer to Clash at the Castle, these odds will change. But even the odds on the day before the show are not an always 100% correct, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

