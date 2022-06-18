Create
Update on WWE's reported plans for SmackDown tonight

Vince McMahon's appearance on tonight's WWE SmackDown is apparently not the only big change to the show
Kevin Christopher Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 18, 2022 12:55 AM IST

The original plans for tonight's WWE SmackDown have been allegedly thrown out the window.

According to a new Fightful Select report, the script for tonight's episode has "been torn up."

This now posted. A whole lot of talent and staff reactions. One thing I learned was that Stephanie McMahon being beloved among talent was evident twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

This comes following today's announcement that Vince McMahon will both be stepping down from his role as the company's Chairman and CEO, as well as appearing on this evening's SmackDown. The nature of his appearance is still unknown as of this time, though it's not a stretch to assume the latter relates to the former.

Fightful noted that they had received what were originally the basic plans for the show, though whether any of those will be used remains to be seen. They've also reported that as of their report, a number of SmackDown talent have yet to see an updated script.

WWE is investigating claims against Vince McMahon

🚨 BREAKING 🚨To co-operate with the ongoing investigations, Vince McMahon has voluntarily stepped down!#WWE #VinceMcMahon #MrMcMahon https://t.co/74z3lwiqlV
As noted in previous stories, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the board of directors were in the process of investigating claims of McMahon paying "hush money" to cover an alleged affair with a former employee.

In response, McMahon voluntarily removed himself from his CEO and Chairman positions. Stephanie McMahon, formerly the company's Chief Brand Officer, will take over in the interim.It remains to be seen how this situation will continue to unfold.

