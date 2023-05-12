After being out of action for almost a year, the current WWE Superstar Robert Roode has updated his fans on his road to recovery.

Roode's last match took place in June of last year, the former NXT Champion picked up a severe neck injury after multiple years in the business, leading him to take some time away from the ring and assess his options.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old star posted a message on social media telling his fans that his recent neck surgery was successful.

"Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama.Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November," wrote Roode.

Debuting in the wrestling business in 1998, Roode's 25-plus-year career has seen him make a big name for himself in various promotions, including WWE, IMPACT, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Former WWE writer praises Robert Roode

Having worked for multiple companies during his career, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has built many strong professional relationships.

One person he worked with closely in IMPACT Wrestling was legendary pro wrestling writer Vince Russo, who recently praised Roode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

"I would have Robert Roode in every single locker room of every company I was a part of without a shadow of a doubt. You cannot have a better human being, a better team player, a better professional. I mean one thousand percent bro," said Vince Russo.

After signing for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016, Roode got over with fans through his incredible entrance, where fans would sing his 'glorious' theme song as he made his way to the ring.

