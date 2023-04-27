"You cannot have a better human being" - Vince Russo on WWE star who has been absent for more than a year (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke about Robert Roode, saying he would have the WWE RAW Superstar be a part of every company he has ever worked for.

One of the most underrated talents in WWE today is Robert Roode, who has been away from TV for more than a year now. The 46-year-old has tasted success at the highest level in IMPACT Wrestling, where he was the world champion.

Though he hasn't touched similar heights on WWE's main roster, Robert Roode has carved a respectable career for himself in the global juggernaut. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran offered the highest praise to Roode. Vince Russo stated that he would have loved to have The Glorious One in every locker room of every promotion he has worked for.

Russo added that the former NXT Champion wasn't only a great professional but was as good a human being as anyone.

"I would have Robert Roode in every single locker room of every company I was a part of without a shadow of a doubt. You cannot have a better human being, a better team player, a better professional. I mean one thousand percent bro," said Vince Russo. [From 05:26 to 05:27]

Robert Roode is not cleared to return to WWE

The weeks after any WrestleMania often witnesses many injured stars returning to action. As such, fans also expected Robert Roode to make a comeback sometime after this year's WrestleMania 39.

However, it wasn't to be, as The Glorious One is reportedly still far from getting a clearance to compete again.

Roode is still expected to be out for “quite some time.”



- per Robert Roode has been out of action for a year, and didn't get his back fusion until late 2022.Roode is still expected to be out for “quite some time.”- per @FightfulSelect Robert Roode has been out of action for a year, and didn't get his back fusion until late 2022.Roode is still expected to be out for “quite some time.”- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/pEFVXX3LVM

While he was last seen on TV back on SmackDown's April 1, 2022, episode, Roode competed on the live event circuit until June, after which he underwent fusion surgery in September. It'll be interesting to see how WWE presents Robert Roode whenever he's cleared to get back into the ring.

