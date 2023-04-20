Disheartening update on 46-year-old star's WWE future after being out of action for nearly a year - Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job of strengthening the WWE roster since taking over creative duties for the company. However, it seems like The Game might have to wait a little longer for Robert Roode to join his colleagues inside the squared circle.

The 46-year-old was last seen in the ring in June last year when he took on Omos at a live event. Roode's last televised match was over a year back on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The star took a break from action after that, which was followed by fusion surgery in September.

While reports of The Glorious One returning to action surfaced last year in November, that wasn't the case. Fightful Select recently provided an update on the star's future, noting that he's unlikely to return to action anytime soon.

Besty Jones @BestyJ_13 Man. I was so certain Bobby Roode was going got have a hell of a run on the main roster, he’s got year long IC title run all over him Man. I was so certain Bobby Roode was going got have a hell of a run on the main roster, he’s got year long IC title run all over him https://t.co/iMYb6Vqz64

Missed out on this week's RAW? Check out the complete results and highlights by clicking here.

Robert Roode was involved with Dolph Ziggler before his WWE hiatus

Robert Roode has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly seven years after signing with the company in 2016. The 46-year-old made his main roster debut in 2017 after an excellent year on NXT.

The Glorious One did not take long to win his first title on the main roster as he won an eight-man tournament to become the United States Champion. However, he soon dropped the title to Randy Orton.

After a run as a singles star, Robert Roode eventually became part of the tag team division. The former NXT Champion first teamed up with Chad Gable and then Dolph Ziggler. He also won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships with the latter.

Before Roode's hiatus from WWE, he and Ziggler were involved in a feud with Omos and MVP. However, The Glorious One's sudden disappearance proved to be the end of their union.

What do you think Robert Roode should do after his return to WWE? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Poll : 0 votes