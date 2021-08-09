Update on the WWE trademark situation with Chelsea Green - Reports

WWE has reportedly relinquished the rights to their trademark of Chelsea Green's name, so the former NXT star should be able to use it in her post-WWE ventures.

WWE originally trademarked Green's name in November of 2020 when she signed a new deal with the company upon her call-up to the main roster. But due to an injury and subsequent inactivity, Green was released this past April.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE reached out to Chelsea Green this evening to inform her that they were releasing the trademark claim so that she can use her name going forward.

WWE letting go of a recently disputed trademark.



More on Fightful Select!https://t.co/hIJESJd6N6 pic.twitter.com/X5Z29Ve63P — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 9, 2021

Chelsea Green gets the trademark to her real name back from WWE

Sapp reached out to Chelsea Green to verify the information, and she confirmed the report.

Green stated that she will share more information about the trademark situation on this week's episode of her Green With Envy podcast, which you can listen to by clicking here.

Chelsea Green is currently on a career resurgence in the professional wrestling industry. She currently works for multiple wrestling companies, including NWA and IMPACT Wrestling. She teamed up with her fiancé, Matt Cardona in her return to IMPACT Wrestling as part of the Homecoming King & Queen Tournament.

With the trademark legal battle with WWE ending, Green can now focus on her in-ring career instead of worrying about the rights to her given birth name.

I never thought I’d be in a legal battle for my BIRTH GIVEN name… 🙄

Going to discuss it on tomorrow’s episode of @GreenWEnvyPod — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 8, 2021

Are you happy to see WWE settle things with Chelsea Green? Is there a chance this solution will allow Green and WWE to work together again in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Colin Tessier