Update on Xia Li following injury scare during NXT Women's Championship match

The main event of tonight's episode of the Black and Gold brand saw Xia Li challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship. Li who is a part of the Tian Sha faction, came out to face Gonzalez by herself tonight without Boa or Mei Ying.

The match itself was a great one to watch, but one of the scariest moments came just before the finish, as it looked like Xia Li had suffered a serious injury.

Gonzalez performed a corner slingshot senton splash which saw her land directly on top of Li. Unfortunately, it looked as though Xia Li was unable to bring her hands up in time, thereby exposing her ribs.

Li was tended to by doctors for a while before getting up to take a Tequila Shot from Raquel Gonzalez to end the match.

Following the main event, Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Xia Li's injury scare via Twitter. He was told that the NXT Superstar appeared to be fine when seen backstage.

For those asking about Xia Li, we were told she appeared okay backstage after NXT. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2021

It is great to hear that Xia Li is doing fine. She has been one of the most intriguing performers to watch on NXT and an injury to her would have proven to be a major blow for the brand.

Will Xia Li challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the Women's Championship again?

Xia Li may have had an injury scare tonight, but there can be no denying just how good her performance was during the majority of the match. She is certainly deserving of another opportunity, but may require some more help next time.

Li came out by herself today to take on the NXT Women's Champion, but if she were to ever get another shot in the future, she should consider bringing the Tian Sha along.

Having Boa and Mei Ying at her side could certainly make a difference against a colossus like Raquel Gonzalez.

"𝘚𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥.

𝘚𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦

𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝒔𝒉𝒂

𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦."#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y0WphQYYE6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 4, 2021

Would you like to see Xia Li take on Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship once more? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

