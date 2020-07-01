Updated card for IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary revealed

We're three weeks away from one of IMPACT Wrestling's greatest PPVs of the year.

The North have found themselves in a difficult match against Shamrock & Callihan.

The North's title reign could be in jeopardy on July 18th

IMPACT Wrestling annual Slammiversary event is a little more than two weeks away. On July 18th, the company is looking to put together one of its greatest pay-per-views of all time.

They've got quite a lot of hype behind them this year, especially since they've promised at least one former World Champion from the Black Wednesday firings would be showing up. However, they've been teasing more and more competitors, and we may see a handful of top talents return at Slammiversary.

Outside of that, though, IMPACT Wrestling has also managed to build up some incredible title matches, including a few announced tonight.

Over the past few weeks, IMPACT Wrestling has taken a major hit. Tessa Blanchard, who was the IMPACT World Champion, being stripped off the title and released by the company. Michael Elgin, one of her contenders in the five-way match at Slammiversary, was suspended from the company as well. With that, IMPACT Wrestling made a change to the title bout.

Eddie Edwards will face Ace Austin, Trey, and a "mystery opponent" for the vacant IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Jordynne Grace is also set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, the woman that's attacked the champ multiple times now, locking her in a Fujiwara armbar.

Tonight, Scott D'Amore also made a shocking decision, pitting The North against Ken Shamrock and his tag team partner...Sami Callihan! Ethan Page and Josh Alexander are set to defend their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles against the team of two of the company's toughest competitors.

Below is the full card for the event:

With two weeks left for Slammiversary, we could see more matches added to the card, and could possibly find out who that mystery fourth competitor in the world title match is. The company also seems to be building towards a Knockouts Tag Team Division once again, and we just may see a tag bout at the PPV. Tune into next week's IMPACT Wrestling for more clues as to who is joining the company at Slammiversary.