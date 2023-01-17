Updated list of WWE legends announced for RAW XXX 

WWE Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history. Next week will mark 30 years of the red brand, and several legends are slated to appear.

WWE's flagship show aired its first episode on January 11, 1993, and has been a prominent feature of primetime Monday nights ever since. Next week, the show will be hosting its 30th Anniversary Edition emanating from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

This week on the red brand, WWE announced that some of the biggest names in the business will be making an appearance next week. The list includes several Legends and Hall of Famers such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Teddy Long, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Kurt Angle, and The Bella Twins, who will be appearing throughout the night.

The show will also serve as the final pit stop for the RAW roster ahead of the highly anticipated Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The show promises to be stacked with every generation of The Bloodline making an appearance for Roman Reigns' acknowledgment ceremony.

The Usos will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. Becky Lynch and Bayley will be locked inside a steel cage to settle their differences.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory will also have a US Title defense against Bobby Lashley.

