Report: Update on Aleister Black's WWE status

It's been a few months since the WWE Universe has seen Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion hasn't wrestled since October 12, 2020, when he lost to Kevin Owens on WWE RAW. He hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown. A new report suggests that Black has also been absent backstage.

An new update from Fightful Select offers some clarity about Aleister Black's WWE status. Fans have speculated that the company could be punishing the former champion after his wife, Zelina Vega controversially departed WWE. Other fans thought that the company was preparing to repackage Black. It appears that nether of these beliefs is entirely correct.

Black was moved over to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. He appeared in one brawl that featured the majority of the brand's roster. Otherwise, Black hasn't been used on the blue brand. About a month after his last appearance on WWE TV, the company made the shocking announcement that Vega had been released from her contract.

Naturally, Aleister Black's ongoing absence from television has fueled the fans' curiosity. But the report from Fightful Select states that Black hasn't been backstage because the company wants to ease the tension in its relationship with Black.

"Sources on SmackDown have indicated to us that they've not seen [Black] at all backstage since after the Zelina release. We haven't heard as to whether or not there are any specific issues between Black and WWE, but one person we talked to in the company seems to think that they're letting any ill will between the two subside."

A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider states that Aleister Black was pulled off of WWE TV so he could come back for a dramatic re-debut, but that simply hasn't happened yet. Fans will have to wait and see what Black's future holds.

Aleister Black was in the middle of a major character change before he vanished

Aleister Black WWE

Aleister Black recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with SK Wrestling right before his latest WWE match. In the fall of 2020, Black turned heel, and he received an entirely new entrance. In the interview, Black explained that he was looking forward to unveiling the complete version of this character to the WWE Universe.

"What you saw was 20 percent of what it was supposed to be, in terms of what we were planning on doing. So, you know, give it, give it some time," said Black.

Advertisement

For now, it seems like fans will have to wait even longer until the full picture of Aleister Black's new character is revealed. How do you want to see Black return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.