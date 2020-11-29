WWE issue updates on Jey Uso and Otis' injuries

WWE have released storyline injury updates on Otis and Jey Uso after last night's episode of SmackDown. Both Otis and Jey Uso suffered injuries following their respective confrontations over the night.

Jey Uso attacked Otis from behind at the beginning of SmackDown and later in the night, he himself was on the receiving end of a few chair shots from Kevin Owens.

Following Jey Uso's attack, Otis was evaluated by WWE Medical and it has been revealed that he is suffering from multiple areas of contusions and tenderness of the muscles throughout the thoracic spine region.

Jey Uso, on the other hand, has been suffering from bilateral upper extremity weakness since his match with Kevin Owens. You can find the full update below.

"Following Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Digital has learned the status of two blue brand Superstars.Otis was evaluated by WWE Medical following Jey Uso's attack. The evaluation revealed multiple areas of contusions and tenderness of the muscles throughout the thoracic spine region. Examination of the bony regions of the thoracic spine and ribs did not reveal any abnormalities. Jey Uso was sent to the trainer's room following his match with Kevin Owens and the ringside physician's evaluation revealed bilateral upper extremity weakness as a result of stretching of the lower cervical nerve roots from the chair strikes. The belief is that this weakness is temporary and should resolve over the next few days. Stay locked in to WWE digital and social channels for the latest developments." H/t WWE.com

Roman Reigns is unhappy with Kevin Owens following Jey Uso's injury

Following Kevin Owens' brutal attack on Jey Uso, the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to voice his displeasure against KO.

Reigns was unhappy with the attack on his cousin Jey Uso. He claimed that Owens' only interest should have been the Universal Championship, and that he should have never attacked Jey.

The Universal Championship should have been your only interest.



You attack my blood, you bring violence and threaten our position.



You have my attention. #Smackdown https://t.co/110SNFSYg5 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Kevin Owens' post-match attack on Jey Uso has inevitably resulted in a feud brewing between himself and Roman Reigns. However, a main cause for concern is the status of Jey Uso and Otis, especially in the case of the former.

Hopefully Jey Uso's injury will not impede WWE's initial plans to form a '"family"-based stable around Roman Reigns.