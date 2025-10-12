"Ur Hot" - Rhea Ripley gets a special gift from her 'girlfriend' after WWE Crown Jewel

The former WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, had a dreamy weekend as she got another chance to perform in front of her home country, Australia, at Crown Jewel in a tag team match with IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka). Additionally, she celebrated her 29th birthday.

The Nightmare recently shared an Instagram story, thanking everyone for the heartfelt birthday "love" and expressing how special her day was. Interestingly, the story featured a cake with "Ur Hot HBD" written on it, and below her thanking caption, Mami revealed that her 'girlfriend' Cathy Kelley got her the beautiful cake.

Check the screenshot of Ripley's IG story below:

Rhea Ripley's Instagram story! (Credits: Ripley's IG)

Cathy Kelley and Ripley share a close friendship and often share flirtatious tweets and stories about each other, even posting playful skits online. Rhea and Cathy jokingly refer to themselves as 'girlfriends.'

Rhea Ripley's ex-partner sends her a heartfelt message

WWE Netflix New Zealand's account posted videos of multiple superstars wishing The Nightmare a happy birthday.

Interestingly, the clip also featured a special message from Mami's former faction teammate and Terror Twin Damian Priest, who wished her well on her birthday and shared his feelings about her.

“To the best person I know, somebody who already gets to live the life of her dreams and gets everything she deserves. Well, I’m wishing you even more; double that, triple that, a hundred times that. Because, in my opinion, you deserve the world. Happy birthday, Rhea Ripley.”

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Eradicator after she, along with IYO SKY, scored a big win over the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

It remains to be seen whether the Triple H-led creative team will keep SKY and Ripley in the tag team division or if Rhea will once again continue her chase to singles gold.

