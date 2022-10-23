WWE stars and professional wrestlers from around the industry have reacted to Wes Lee's win at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Lee won the North American Championship that was previously vacated by Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline member defeated his arch-rival Carmelo Hayes to win the title and even took the belt to the main roster. Sikoa defended the title against Madcap Moss on SmackDown before being stripped of the belt. A ladder match was subsequently announced by Shawn Michaels.

Taking to Twitter, WWE stars such as Indi Hartwell and Arianna Grace reacted to Lee's win. Oro Mensah, who was part of the North American Championship Ladder Match, also had a message.

Check out the tweets below:

Additionally, Trey Miguel and AEW stars Swerve Strickland, Darius Martin, and Lee Moriarty also reacted to Lee's historic win.

Check out the same tweets:

TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty Lesgoooo Wes Lee! Lesgoooo Wes Lee! 🏆

The match itself was nothing short of enthralling as the participants put their bodies on the line. Lee himself was involved in a dangerous segment with Von Wagner when the latter threw him onto the announcers' desk from the ring. The ending saw Lee overcome Hayes to unhook the title.

Wes Lee is a former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion. He won the titles alongside Nash Carter, who was let go by WWE earlier in 2022. However, Wes Lee's redemption arc was completed at Halloween Havoc as he marked his first singles title win in WWE.

