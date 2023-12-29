US lawmaker taunts Grayson Waller, calls 2-time WWE champion a "short guy in a onesie"

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has been a menace on the microphone and social media since moving to the main roster. He recently got under the skin of a US lawmaker, who clapped back at him following a recent defeat.

Waller was part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour to end the year on a high. The latest live show took place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Before the show, Waller took to social media to bash Detroit in multiple posts to attack the fans in the city. His attack was countered by the State Senate Dayna Polehanki, who took it upon herself to defend the largest city in the midwestern state of Michigan.

She went to watch a WWE live show in Detroit. Taking to Twitter, she posted a photo of herself with her family at the venue and targeted Grayson Waller with the following caption:

"Here we go!!! My first ever WWE Live. Grayson Waller insulting Detroit! Jabroni! #wwedetroit," Dayna Polehanki said.

Check out Dayna Polehanki's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller took on Butch in a singles match on the show. He lost the contest, following which Polehanki tweeted once again to taunt the WWE Superstar. Not only did she attack Waller for losing the match, but also called Butch a “short guy in a onesie.”

Check out what Dayna Polehanki wrote below:

"Hi Grayson, Just a reminder that you got your a** kicked tonight in the “armpit of America” by a long-haired short guy in a onesie," Polehanki said.

Earlier in the day, Polehanki said that she came out to defend her city after Grayson Waller taunted Detroit.

"Oh, hell yeah! He's going to come at me, come at our city, oh, hell yeah, I'm going to clap back," Polehanki said.

The WWE Live Holiday Tour show in Detroit saw LA Knight defeat Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight. Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa, while AJ Styles teamed up with The O.C. to take down Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller responded to the US lawmaker's comments

WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller has become a top name on the blue brand. While he has lost a handful of matches in recent months, his work on the microphone has kept him afloat on the roster.

Following his loss to Butch, the US lawmaker Dayna Polehanki taunted him to clap back at him. However, Waller reacted to her comments with a GIF featuring Butch himself.

Check out Grayson Waller's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It looked like Grayson Waller and Austin Theory would get in contention for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at one time. However, the creative team could hold them back till they split the tag team titles again.

Do you see Grayson Waller as a future world champion? Sound off in the comments section below!