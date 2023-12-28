Grayson Waller mocks WWE Universe in latest message

Grayson Waller is one of WWE's most sinister heels, and his latest message to fans on social media is as insulting as usual.

WWE's annual Holiday Tour continues tonight with stops in Detroit, Michigan, and Boston, Massachusetts. The SmackDown brand will be at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit with a Triple Main Event advertised - Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight, and Women's Champion IYO SKY defending her title in a Triple Threat.

Waller is advertised to be in tag team action at tonight's non-televised live event, but there's no word yet on who he and Austin Theory will face. The 33-year-old took to X today to insult fans in The Motor City ahead of tonight's show.

"After the fun and joy of the festive season, it’s nice to be brought back to reality performing in the absolute dregs of the US in Detroit [Santa Claus emoji]," he wrote.

Waller and Theory lost their tag team match against AJ Styles and Randy Orton at Tuesday's live event in Baltimore, Maryland. The same match is likely for tonight's show in Detroit.

Grayson Waller on interactions with returning WWE veterans

CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper is familiar with most of the current roster, but The Second City Saint has been gone since 2014, so he's just now meeting most of the current stars.

Grayson Waller recently met Punk for the first time and formerly met Orton. Speaking to Brad Gilmore on The Collection, the Australian Superstar recalled his interactions with the two veterans.

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not gonna say anything else about that meeting. I know the people have seen how I am online and those type of interactions. So, I'm not gonna give away how that interaction went. Same with Randy. You know, I have met him briefly in the past. Got to meet him properly last week. And I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So, maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances, but that's okay," he said.

The Moment Maker has had five WWE TV singles matches since SummerSlam in August. Those matches include losses to LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Carmelo Hayes, with one win over Cameron Grimes.

