WWE Holiday Tour Results: Former champion brutally beats down Solo Sikoa, Randy Orton saves top star (Baltimore, 12/26)

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 26 for one of the two house shows of the day. While stars from RAW were busy in New York, Randy Orton and Co. delivered an action-packed show nearly 200 miles away. We now have the results for the second show as well.

The event kickstarted with a singles match between AJ Styles and Austin Theory. However, Grayson Waller soon interfered in the proceedings to cause DQ. The heel duo then launched a 2-on-1 attack on Styles, which led to Randy Orton coming out to make the save.

The Legend Killer also challenged Waller and Theory to a tag match where he and Styles won.

Elsewhere on the card, Bobby Lashley defeated Butch, while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson got a win over Pretty Deadly. The Street Profits also defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The Latino World Order. The other tag match of the night saw Bianca Belair and Shotzi defeat WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley.

Solo Sikoa was also in action in Baltimore, facing Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. While The Enforcer has had the upper hand over KO in their previous meetings, The Prizefighter was on top as he brutally beat down Sikoa with Christmas decorations ringside. KO also managed to secure his first clean victory over the Bloodline star.

Jimmy Uso also suffered a fate similar to his brother's. The former tag team champion faced LA Knight in a Street Fight where The Megastar won.

Knight also addressed the live crowd after the win, promising that he will become the WWE Champion.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Baltimore:

