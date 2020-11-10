USA Network has changed its priorities, Vince McMahon could have a big problem with RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone were back once again for another entertaining episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. Russo, as always, provided his insightful take on all that went down on WWE RAW.

Amongst several topics discussed, the former WWE creative head revealed details of what his sources from the USA Network told him about RAW's future.

Russo was told that RAW is no longer of high priority to the USA Network. Vince explained that the shift in the mentality of the officials at USA Network could hinder WWE's attempts at extending their current deal with the network.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say at 7:00:

"I'm going to tell you something. I'm going to say this; I'm not going to tell you who. I still talk to Network people in television because I'm a television mark. I have worked with Network people my whole life, you know, with Spike, and Turner and USA and the whole nine yards. I have learned a ton of television from Network people.

I had somebody tell me this past week, when it comes to the TV side of it, and I'm not going to speak for Fox. I don't know about Fox, but I was told that WWE is not even a priority for the USA Network anymore. And if it's not a priority, I can't imagine USA (Network) is going to sign them up again after this deal. Now, don't get me wrong, Chris. You and I both know wrestling. They will find another sucker. They will find a Network who thinks they are buying Rock and Austin. That's what they do."

USA Network expected the RAW ratings to improve with the WWE ThunderDome

Vince Russo also revealed that the USA Network was really hopeful of seeing a turnover in the ratings when the ThunderDome concept was introduced. However, according to Russo, the novelty of WWE ThunderDome has effectively worn off, which was always expected to happen.

"Chris, they thought, and again, I got this from inside sources; they thought the ThunderDome was going to turn the ratings around. And I said what you would say. 'Okay, bro, it's going to be nice at the beginning. People will tune in, but bro, it fits the same content. In three weeks, you're going to be right back where you started. And they are not even right back where they starter; they are below that."

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone also reviewed the entire episode of RAW. Russo had many things to say about WWE's booking decisions for RAW, Keith Lee, what WWE should do with Matt Riddle, the company's November trend, and two incredible previously unheard-of backstage stories about Vince McMahon. It's a stacked episode!