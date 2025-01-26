USA Network drop blockbuster tease for legendary 14-time WWE Champion's return; uncanny Roman Reigns link uncovered

WWE Universe is a week away from the highly-anticipated Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Fans begin to speculate at this time of the year as traditional 'Rumble Matches feature the return of multiple legends and the possible debut of some newcomers, while many return after being away for some time. This time will be no different on February 1. A new hint has been dropped that has teased the return of a former champion for the event in Indiana.

Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Kevin Owens injured him with the banned Piledriver on SmackDown. The injuries have kept Orton sidelined since November 2024. Fans are waiting for The Legend Killer's comeback.

It appears Orton’s return is almost upon us, and fans could see a historic moment when he returns at the Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis. The official USA Network X (fka Twitter) account shared a graphic featuring Roman Reigns and Randy Orton and shared that the OTC won in Rumble 2015 and The Viper in 2009.

“Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were Royal Rumble winners on this day in 2009 and 2015,” wrote the USA Network.

Roman Reigns declared himself for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, the night after recapturing the Ula Fala after defeating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. However, it appears that the USA Network has dropped an easter egg that is hinting at The Viper’s potential comeback at the Men’s 2025 Royal Rumble bout.

Randy Orton to play a massive role at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Following the Royal Rumble buzz and Randy Orton’s possible comeback speculations, a recent report from SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Backstage Pass stated that The Legend Killer could potentially return at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Interestingly, he will likely not enter the traditional Rumble bout but could play an important role in the Ladder Match between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship:

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the 'Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that Ladder Match."

It remains to be seen how Randy Orton will return and what plans The Triple H-led creative team have in store for him with WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

