USA Network, home of RAW, sends five-word message after Ricochet seemingly makes FINAL WWE appearance

USA Network's official Instagram handle recently commented on Bron Breakker's savage attack on Ricochet on the latest edition of RAW. This was seemingly The Future of Flight's final WWE appearance.

As per recent reports, the former NXT North American Champion is done with WWE and won't be renewing his contract in the coming weeks. Tonight was seemingly his last WWE appearance and he was written off TV via an on-screen attack at the hands of Bron Breakker.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew launched a vicious attack on Ricochet in a backstage area and slammed him on the top of a car. The high-flyer was heard screaming in pain following the slam. Shortly after, WWE shared a clip of the attack on its official Instagram handle and it received a reaction from the USA Network account. Check out the five-word comment below:

"Ricochet did not deserve this 💔"

Immediately after the attack, WWE cameras captured Samantha Irvin running towards her partner. The injured star was then loaded into an ambulance as a concerned Samantha tended to him.

It is almost a lock that this was the 35-year-old star's final WWE appearance. Many fans are hoping to see him make his way to AEW when his contract expires.

