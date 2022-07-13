“That’s a no-no” - former WWE referee reveals bizarre rule Vince McMahon made for officials

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed a bizarre rule Vince McMahon had for the promotion's officials.

Mike worked in WWE as a referee for 31 years. He officiated some of the most iconic matches the promotion has ever had, including The Rock versus Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18. WWE released Chioda in April 2020, and he has since made a couple of appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest edition of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the long-time WWE referee brought up Vince and his stance on referees having tattoos:

"That's a no-no. Can't be wearing sleeves, can't have tats on the arms. I have one on my arm up here, but my sleeve always covered it." H/T to Wrestling Inc

Mike also spoke about when Vince McMahon asked him to drop a few pounds for television:

"I remember him telling me, 'drop a few pounds' and stuff like that, and I'm like, 'I'm working on it, sir!'". H/T to Wrestling Inc

Vince McMahon's has changed some rules for referees in WWE

It is well known that Vince has a tendency to change rules in WWE at any time. WWE has not always operated with this particular rule, but for now, Vince does not want the commentary team to reference the referee by name. The idea was reportedly suggested to Vince by WWE producer Kevin Dunn.

WWE referee Charles Robinson recently revealed a rule on count-outs in matches. Officials are expected to hold their count at eight if they feel the Superstar is not going to make it back into the ring in time. In the past, referees were told to continue their count no matter what.

Fans have already noticed this a number of times since and it now appears that many referees don't count the Superstars at all when they're on the outside.

