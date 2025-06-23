WWE has now announced their plans for a vacated championship via a top star. The title had to be relinquished thanks to issues with an injury.

Earlier, it was announced by Ava that Noam Dar had to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship after not being able to defend it this Tuesday. He was set to face Stacks in a match, but thanks to an injury, he was going to be unable to compete. The announcement caught fans unaware. This is Dar's fourth title reign, and it has unfortunately ended, thanks to the injury. The announcement also stated that Stacks would face a star for the championship, but didn't name who it would be. Luca Crusifino has now made the announcement of who it will be.

On behalf of WWE, Crusifino took to social media and announced that he had spoken to Ava. He said that he wanted to prove his loyalty to Tony D'Angelo after he accidentally hit him last week. He confirmed with the NXT General Manager that Tony D'Angelo would be getting the shot against Stacks for the vacant NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

"I understand what happened last week when I inadvertently struck Tony D'Angelo in the face. It was completely incidental. However, I take full responsibility for my actions. Tony, you looked me in the eyes and you told me to prove my loyalty to you, so I did just that. Ava confirmed this. Tony D'Angelo vs. "Stacks" Lorenzo this Tuesday for the held up NXT Heritage Cup."

Noam Dar is not the only injured champion with a WWE title

While Noam Dar had to relinquish his title, fans are waiting to hear about what's next for Liv Morgan. As the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez, it's not clear what her next move will be given her injury at this time. The star was hurt after she suffered a freak accident during her match with Kairi Sane and dislocated her shoulder.

There are reports that she could need surgery and be out for as long as six months, but this has not yet been confirmed. Should she indeed be out that long, WWE may have to vacate the tag team titles as well.

