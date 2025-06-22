WWE champion forced to relinquish major title due to injury

The upcoming month is stacked with a number of WWE Premium Live Events. Ahead of the stacked month, a WWE Superstar has been forced to relinquish his title ahead of his title match. The star is none other than the NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar.

Dar, along with Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend, was part the Meta Four stable and made his name in the Stamford based promotion's developmental brand. The group had to split last year after Noam got injured. He made his return to the promotion during this year's NXT Stand and Deliver event.

He won the NXT Heritage Cup for the fourth time in his first match back against Lexis King. It has now been announced by the NXT General Manager Ava that Dar was injured and has now been forced to relinquish the Cup due to injury.

"Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. This Tuesday, Stacks with (sic) compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named," Ava posted on X/Twitter.

Fans and fellow stars alike are hoping that Noam Dar gets well soon.

Meta Four broke up on an episode of WWE NXT few months ago

Noam Dar made his incredible return to WWE at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 in April of this year. After being out for 11 months due to injury, he won the Heritage Cup in his return match. However, on the next episode of NXT, after Lash Legend's interruption, the Meta Four broke up.

Dar had returned to the NXT episode to meet up with his old stablemates and get the band back together. However, Lash Legend came in saying that they all need to have a talk. Legend emphasised on how they all have been making progress as singles stars and it was time for all of them to go their separate ways.

Dar didn't seem to like the idea at first but agreed by the end of the segment. They all shared a hug before everyone else departed, leaving Noam Dar alone with the NXT Heritage Cup.

